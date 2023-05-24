LAKE COMO — Mayor Kevin Higgins, at the Tuesday night council meeting, said he has gotten an update that the borough engineer opened bids on a transportation grant [that was received over a year ago] for a project on Margerum Avenue.

“The lowest bid was about $20,000 over our bid threshold, so we will go back into the process of going back to the DOT to see if we can get the $20,00 added to the grant. If not, we will look into other ways of funding that $20,000,” the mayor said.

As part of the state transportation grants, the borough is looking into applying for two grants concurrently to continue unfinished road work throughout the borough.

The first would be for the numbered blocks on the west side of Main Street, and the second grant would encompass roads off of Eighteenth Avenue, including dead-end streets.

Mayor Higgins also said he was notified that the town has recently received a local recreation improvement grant of $71,000 which will assist in the enhancement of Behrman Park. He said that project “has been a goal of mine and the council for some time now.”

It was also announced that the 2023 municipal budget hearing will be on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m.

