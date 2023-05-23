SPRING LAKE — The Board of Education announced Monday that Daniel Layton will become the new Principal/Supervisor of Curriculum & Instruction at H.W. Mountz School effective July 23.

Mr. Layton comes to the district with 16 years of experience in education, most recently serving as Principal of Highlands Elementary School for the last five years.

Stephen LaValva, who currently serves as both the Superintendent and Principal of the district, will shift into his new dual role as Superintendent, effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026, and Business Administrator for the 2023-24 school year.

Mr. LaValva will also serve as Acting Principal of the H.W. Mountz School July 1 through July 23 prior to Mr. Layton’s arrival.

