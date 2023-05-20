POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Council adopted their 2023 municipal budget, which will see taxpayers paying approximately $4 more a month in taxes.

The 2023 municipal budget will be $23,896,329, an increase from last year’s $22,279,383. Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci said the increase comes “primarily due to the increased health benefits cost from the state.”

The averaged assessed home in Point Pleasant is $398,002, and homeowners will be paying $4.25 more per month, or $51 more annually in municipal taxes. Mr. Pannucci said, “If it wasn’t for the health benefits increase being thrust upon us, that nominal increase would have been even lower.”

