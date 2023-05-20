Advertisement Click below for a special offer from our friends at The Atlantic Club!



BELMAR — Due to inclement weather, the 35th Annual New Jersey Seafood Festival has been cancelled for Saturday and will instead resume at 11 a.m. on Sunday, an hour earlier than originally planned.

“We couldn’t take the chance,” Borough Administrator Kevin Kane told The Coast Star. “Rain is one thing, we can’t take a chance with the lightning this close to the water in an open field like this. It becomes a public safety issue.”

The seafood festival is being held at Silver Lake Park, across the street from Taylor Pavilion on Belmar Boardwalk. It began on Friday night.

Mr. Kane explained that the decision was made at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, after organizers had tried holding out for better weather. Incoming thunderstorms settled the issue.

In light of the cancellation, the event will begin an hour earlier than planned on Sunday, at 11 a.m. The day’s events may also feature an additional music performance from one of the bands originally scheduled to perform on Saturday. It will end at 6 p.m.

“Tomorrow is going to be amazing, so we’re excited for that,” said John Walsh, the event’s organizer and a borough employee.

More information can be found on the borough’s official Facebook page.

