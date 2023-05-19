POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Woman’s Club is getting ready to host their 18th annual Women’s Tea on Sunday, May 21 and have sold out of all 60 tickets.

“It gives us an opportunity to use our women’s club china and it is a nice celebration the Sunday after Mother’s Day,” said Chairman of the Trustees Patricia Sullivan. “A lot of people bring their mother.”

The Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant is part of the international women’s organization General Federation of Women’s Clubs. According to the website, the clubs are dedicated to the community and improving the lives of others through volunteer service. Some local organizations the club works with the most include Valentine’s House, Dottie’s House and St. Gregory Food Pantry.

The tea will run from 2 to 4 p.m. and include tea sandwiches and desserts made by club members along with entertainment by Rene Goodwin, an impressionist who hosts talks about women who changed the world, including Eleanor Roosevelt.

“This is the first time the program will be presented,” said Ms. Sullivan. “It is always very nice to be at the beginning of something…we are very lucky to have her.”

The event is $20 per person and is a fundraiser for the club. While the money is not currently earmarked for anything specific, according to Ms. Sullivan, it will be put back out in the community through different projects.





This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

