POINT PLEASANT — Students beat staff in a nail-biting tiebreaker at the third annual Seniors vs. Staff Kickball Game, organized by the Point Pleasant Borough High School sports management class.

The game was on Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at Al Saner Field on the turf of Point Pleasant Borough High School.

The students have raised approximately $18,000 through sponsorship sales to local businesses in preparation for the game. Across the three sections of the sports management class, 78 students are in the program and have worked to make this game a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Johnson, teacher of the sports management program, said this class works in conjunction with Syracuse University to help better prepare students for a career in business. Mr. Johnson came up with this idea a few years ago, as a better alternative to an end of the year project rather than just a paper.

Mr. Johnson said back in 2020, the class was going to hold a basketball game, before COVID caused them to shut down. The following year, with many restrictions in place and social distancing still required, Mr. Johnson was given the idea for one of his colleagues to host a kickball game outside with the students involved.

“It is most valuable to kids to have that hands-on experience, to go out to sell, to meet with people, to get [the students] into something uncomfortable. I try to get them in a position to become comfortable with the uncomfortable,” said Mr. Johnson. “We are all gonna sell within our lifetimes. It may not be a product, but we sell ourselves when we go for job interviews, pitching ideas to a boss or whatever the case may be.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.