BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Council read and approved a proclamation, which recognizes May as ‘Older Americans Month.’

Mayor Lisa Crate said, “The month of May 2023 has been designated throughout the nation as ‘Older Americans’ Month.”

According to the resolution, Brick Township has a sizable portion of older Americans with more than 21,000 residents that are over the age of 60.

The council acknowledged volunteers of the Brick Township Senior Center and presented them with certificates.

The Senior Service volunteers recognized were: Marie Mutone, line dancing instructor; Linda Berneck, line dancing instructor; Mary Hamilton, Mahjong facilitator; Irene Megill, cafe and party volunteer; Larry Quinlan, cafe volunteer; Jean Gundaker, cafe volunteer; Jeff Lutz, cafe volunteer; Doral Thomas, cafe and party volunteer; Stephanie Burke, tai chi instructor; Linda Ricciardi, tai chi instructor; Mary O’Neill, book nook club facilitator; Jackie Kohler, craft class volunteer; Diane Veni, craft class facilitator; Laura Schulte, craft class facilitator; Carol Ramsey, book nook club facilitator; and Jeanette Oliver, writing club volunteer.

