AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The school is helping prepare for a change to the English Language Arts curriculum by approving teachers to attend a developmental workshop, Superintendent of Avon School Michael-John Herits announced at the board of education meeting on Wednesday, May 10.

“The state is going to change the ELA curriculum standards, so we are going to be piloting a program,” said Mr. Herits. “It is going to be a way to get ahead of it and have a better understanding.”

The board also approved actions including reemploying 25 teachers for the 2023-2024 school year, granting tenure to one teacher, having two teachers salaries be paid through ESSER and ARP funding and allowing four teachers to attend a professional development workshop.

The board approved revised by-laws, regulations and policies. Some of these topics include the way board members are voted in as President and Vice President, an abolishment of the COVID-19 health and safety guide and vaccination requirements as well as an update to the attendance policy.

All of these changes can be found on the district website under District – Board of Education – April 2023 Agenda – Policy Updates.

