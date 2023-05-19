BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Board of Education recognized the district’s 2022 to 2023 Governor’s Educator of the Year honorees on Thursday, May 11.

Each Brick school honored a teacher and an educational service professional.

Alyce Anderson said, “As the director of curriculum and instruction, I am thrilled to honor our recipients of our Governor’s Educator of the Year program for the 2022-2023 school year.”

She said the program aims to recognize educators who have gone above and beyond in their service to New Jersey students.

“The program recognizes excellence, creates a sense of pride and brings public attention to the outstanding work done by public school educators,” she said.

The nomination process begins in November when each school community is asked to nominate leaders and educational service professionals.

