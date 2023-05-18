Advertisement Click below for a special offer from our friends at The Atlantic Club!



BELMAR — Council President Thomas Brennan will resign from the borough council effective June 1, after almost a decade of service.

The councilman made the announcement at last week’s environmental commission meeting, saying that it would be his last meeting as their liaison as he will be stepping down at the end of the month.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Belmar,” Mr. Brennan told The Coast Star on Monday. “I’m really grateful and humbled by the fact that these people elected me three times, it’s really kind of amazing to me because I never ever pictured myself in politics, it was never anything I saw on my bingo card.”

The councilman attributed the leave to personal reasons and family obligations.

“I’m old and it’s time for new, is really what it boils down to,” he said at the meeting.

He told The Coast Star that the borough is expected to deal with “some big issues” this year and that “it’s really important that the people who are dealing with it are very, very focused and I’m not sure that at this point in my life that I’d be able to really do what is needed for the borough.”

Mr. Brennan first became involved in the borough when he started working in Belmar Elementary School in 2001 and has been on the council for almost 10 years, having first run in 2014 after previously serving on the zoning board, as well as the Belmar Arts Council.

The councilman said that he knew he wouldn’t be running for reelection this year and that he plans to attend the next council meeting on May 23 as his final meeting before his resignation takes effect on June 1.

