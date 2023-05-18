Advertisement Click below for a special offer from our friends at The Atlantic Club!



MANASQUAN — In a 4-2 vote Tuesday, the Manasquan Planning Board approved a subdivision plan and related variances for two parcels at 66 North Potter Ave., in order to allow for the construction of three homes.

The vote followed a three-hour hearing in which members of the public expressed varying views on the application, including objections over flooding concerns, loss of trees, open space, traffic and safety issues.

Board chairman Neil Hamilton and members Frank DiRoma, John Muly and John Burke voted in favor of the application by North Potter Partners. Board vice-chairman Mark Apostolou and member Gregory Love cast the two votes against.

Mr. Love, who is also environmental liaison of the planning board, said he objected to approval of a variance “without having a building to look at.”

Attorney Kevin Kennedy, who represented the planning board at the meeting, acknowledged that many people in the community had suggested alternatives to the proposed plan, but the board could only vote on the particular application presented.

Mr. Kennedy was standing in for board attorney George McGill, who had cited a conflict of interest with the client of North Potter Partners in respect to the application.

Attorney Jeffrey Beekman represented North Potter Partners, whose shareholders are Frank Morris, Gary Ciliberto and Jennifer Naughton.

