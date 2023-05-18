WALL TOWNSHIP — A twelve-year-old girl has been safely reunited with her family after she left her residence yesterday evening which started a large-scale search effort, the Wall Police Department said in a statement today.

According to the statement, Wall Township Police were contacted by the girl’s parents at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening reporting the girl was missing from her home located off Carmerville Rd.

Police responded and determined the girl was not at the residence and began to check the area quickly turning the efforts into a large-scale search effort with multiple agencies assisting.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., the girl was located by police checking the area. She was evaluated and found to be uninjured before being reunited with her family, according to the Wall Township Police Department statement.

Wall Township Police said, the search area was a large, wooded area that joins Allaire State Park and due to the vast wooded area several agencies were needed to help in the search.

According to the release, drones from Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights, and Howell Township Police were used. K-9 teams, including bloodhounds from Wall Township Police, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department, New Jersey Parks Police and New Jersey Department of Corrections were deployed in various locations. New Jersey State Police Aviation responded with a helicopter to search the area as well.

According to the release, the following agencies responded Wall Township Police, Wall Township OEM, Glendola Fire Company, South Wall Fire Rescue, Wall Fire Company No. 1, Wall EMS, Wall First Aid, Wall Community First Aid, Wall Township Board of Education, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County OEM, New Jersey State Police, Howell Township Police, Howell Township OEM, Spring Lake Police, Spring Lake Heights Police, New Jersey Department of Corrections and New Jersey State Parks Police.

“I could not be prouder as a resident and current Mayor of this community and our neighboring communities and partner agencies,” said Wall Mayor Timothy Farrell in the release.

“It is reassuring as a human to see how we can all come together,” said Chief O’Halloran.

