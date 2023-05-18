BRADLEY BEACH — Dozens of vendors and hundreds of visitors attended the third annual Market & Music at Riley Park on Saturday, hosted by the Bradley Beach Business and Community Alliance [BBBCA].

Crafters, DIYers, local musicians, food trucks and community organizations all gathered in a bustling Riley Park on Saturday, May 13 for the third-ever—and biggest by far—Market and Music. According to the BBBCA, despite an uncertain weather outlook for the weekend, a vast majority of the over 90 vendors that signed up followed through and attended the fair.

The event was to be held rain or shine. Weather reports for Saturday called for a 50 percent chance of rain in the area, however the day remained partly cloudy throughout the fair, with only a few stray gusts of wind blowing through.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t believe how lucky we got with the weather,” said Paula Gavin, President of the BBBCA.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout considering it was supposed to rain,” said Christine Dickler, a resident and member of the BBBCA’s board of directors.

Riley Park occupies a green space bounded by LaReine Avenue on the north, Brinley Avenue on the south, the Bradley Beach train station on the west and Main Street on the east. On Saturday, it was filled to the brim with brightly colored tents, each one representing a small business that came from within and just outside Bradley Beach to sell their largely handmade wares.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.