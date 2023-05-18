SEA GIRT — The borough council received a report on the borough’s first year in operation for the shared emergency medical services [EMS] agreement, a four-borough agreement which was established last July.

“You can ask anyone who’s been involved, this has not been an easy process,” Robert DeMartin, director of the new unit, told the council. “But we will move to overcome.”

Mr. DeMartin said that the shared service agreement, which covers Sea Girt, Belmar, Manasquan and Lake Como, is unique in its inclusion of four participating municipalities in all decision making since the program’s inception.

He noted that the Belmar EMS coverage area is split into two districts, north and south, with Sea Girt being grouped in the unit’s southern district with Manasquan.

“We’ve developed a close relationship to the Sea Girt Police Department and Sea Girt Beach Department,” Mr. DeMartin said. “We’re working on our relationship with the Sea Girt Fire Department and we’re excited to extend ourselves.”

The program runs a minimum of two ambulances a day, which includes a full 24/7 medical truck staffed by eight full-time employees and a second ambulance staffed by part-time employees for 10 to 12 hours a day. This is often increased to three running ambulances with additional staffing during the summertime, when Mr. DeMartin says they experience an influx of calls.

