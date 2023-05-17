Custer ‘Cus’ Dalik, Jr., 81, of Point Pleasant passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023.



Born November 21, 1941 in Englishtown and lived there and in Robertsville. He married Dolores Gadino from Union City on May 7, 1966 and they lived in Robertsville. On February 2, 1967 they had a son, Steven and in 1974 they moved to Point Pleasant