SEA GIRT — The second annual Motors on Main car show rode through Sea Girt and was held on Washington Boulevard on Sunday, May 7.

The car show was sponsored by the Sea Girt Recreation Department and hosted by Evolution Auto Spa.

Event organizer, Mike D’Alessandro said that the show featured over 150 luxury vehicles and supercars.

Cars at the event had Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Porsches, while highlighting the local businesses on Washington Boulevard.

The Motors on Main 2k23 Car Show was a family-oriented car meet that was held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.