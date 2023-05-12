BRIELLE — The Brielle Board of Education presents updated 2023 school budget during a meeting on Wednesday, April 26.

The total operating budget projected for the 2023-2024 school year is $16,520,659, an increase of $854,948.

The projected school tax levy is $14,616,690, an increase of $286,602 or two percent.

The school tax rate is decreasing, however. In terms of the budget’s effect on property taxes, for example, for a house valued at $1,032,743, the projected annual school tax bill will be $6,727, a decrease of $745 over the previous year. For a house assessed at $694,500, that decrease would be $500.

Tuition, both regular and special education, is increasing by $444,334 to a total of $5,684,746. Brielle sends its high school students to Manasquan High School.

Federal aid is one percent and state aid is 5.77 percent of school district revenue.

