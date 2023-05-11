[EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier print version of this article contained an inaccurate reference to the compensation of Wall school district employees while on paid administrative leave.]

WALL TOWNSHIP – At the conclusion of its business meeting on Tuesday, April 25, the Wall Township Board of Education unanimously reinstated two teachers who were previously on administrative leave following the high school football team’s hazing and sexual assault scandal in the fall of 2021.

The alleged sexual harassment and hazing scandal, perpetuated by some members of the Wall High School football team, resulted in the subsequent opening of an investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office.

As a consequence, the two reinstated faculty members had been placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 11, 2021.

At the April 25 Board of Education meeting, Business Administrator Brian Smyth announced that the two teachers, listed only by their employee ID numbers, would be reinstated to their previous teaching positions via “hand carry,” an amendment to the Human Resources report included in the evening’s consent agenda.

In an April 28 interview with The Coast Star, Superintendent Tracy Handerhan and Board of Education President Christine Steitz declined to provide the names of the two reinstated teachers, citing legal confidentiality requirements in personnel matters.

However, an examination by The Coast Star of school attendance records and district human resources reports confirmed that the two are Physical Education teacher Joseph Laferlita [hired in December 2014] and teacher Michael Cerminaro [hired in September 2011]. Both also served as assistant high school football coaches during the fall 2021 season.

Their salaries, as approved by the board of education on Aug. 23, 2022 while both were still on administrative paid leave, were $59,790 for Mr. Laferlita and $69,300 for Mr. Cerminaro.

Head coach Anthony Grandinetti remains on administrative leave, according to attendance records obtained by The Coast Star. He is listed in the district’s directory as a high school business teacher.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office would not confirm whether it is currently investigating the employees, but the office did previously confirm their investigation into the hazing incident.

Rosaleen Sirchio, the high school principal, was also placed on paid administrative leave the following spring on April 12, 2022, soon after she returned from chaperoning a school field trip to Disney World in Florida in late March. The reason for her administrative leave has not been disclosed by the board.

Although Ms. Sirchio remains on paid administrative leave to date; she is still listed as the high school’s principal on the district website.

As of press time on Wednesday, neither Mr. Laferlita or Mr. Cerminaro were listed in the online staff directory.

Peter Righi currently serves as the high school’s acting principal, according to Superintendent Handerhan. Mr. Righi was hired by the district in July 2022.

INTERVIEW

In the April 28 interview with The Coast Star, Superintendent Handerhan and BOE President Steitz address questions regarding the district’s administrative leave policy and its application to recent paid leaves.

Q: What is the district’s administrative leave policy?

Ms. Handerhan, referring to the prolonged nature of district employees on paid leave since the fall of 2021, said: “There are issues that happen in all school districts where there may be … allegations [or] external forces coming in from the outside where a school district has [an] obligation to investigate … but also, depending on the matter, especially if there is a student safety concern, we have due diligence to move forward and do a thorough and complete investigation.”

“That being said, there’s a presumption of innocence, too … When you put someone in most cases on administrative leave it is with pay because there is the presumption of innocence until an investigation would yield otherwise,” said the superintendent.

After an outside agency completes its investigation of a district employee, said Ms. Handerhan, “There is an obligation for the district to do their investigation. If there is a concern that there may be a violation … the school takes a back seat and an agency moves forward and continues until they are done,” she said. “We can’t do anything to interfere with an investigation.”

Any details of potential investigations by what Superintendent Handerhan called “external forces” of specific district employees have not been publicly disclosed.

Confidentiality

The board president stated that the district must adhere to legally binding privacy laws throughout any investigative process.

“There are legitimate questions that the public has and you’re [the board of education] unable to answer them,” said Board President Christine Steitz.

“Our staff … have certain privacies and rights that are afforded to them as individuals,” said Ms. Steitz. “We have to have respect for our personnel.”

“We can’t talk about student issues or personnel matters. And that’s very frustrating to some people,” said Ms. Handerhan.

“My commitment is to the student body and the staff of Wall Township,” said Board President Steitz. “… The rights of the students and the staff … that’s what you protect,” she said.

“At the end of the day, if you get focused on what’s important, it’s the kids. And right behind that, it’s the people who teach the kids,” said Ms. Steitz.

Q: Who is the current principal of Wall High School?

Ms. Handerhan explained that Mr. Righi currently serves as “acting” principal of the high school, an important modifier, as Ms. Sirchio remains the official high school principal.

Mr. Righi was hired by the board in July 2022, and previously worked with Ms. Handerhan at Rumson-Fair Haven High School.

“[Mr. Righi is] a per diem [employee] – there’s no contract,” said Ms. Handerhan. “Dr. Righi is a retired former high school principal and former superintendent,” said Ms. Handerhan. He’s working per diem [without benefits].

Mr. Righi is currently paid $650 per day, in addition to the district’s continued payment of Ms. Sirchio’s $194,809 annual salary, verified by a June 21, 2022 HR report, while she remains on administrative leave. Ms. Sirchio has tenure with the WTEA.

Q: Is the district conducting a search for a new high school principal for the 2023-24 school year?

“We don’t know,” said Ms. Handerhan. “When you’re an ‘acting,’ it’s because that position [high school principal] is filled,” said Ms. Handhernan. “We don’t have a final date. Something needs to be vacated to advertise,” she said.

Grievance Procedure

Policies and procedures for teachers [non-administrative employees] placed on administrative leave are detailed in the WTEA collective bargaining agreement, which can be found on the district’s website.

The contract outlines actions teachers may take to address a grievance – “A claim by an employee… based upon the interpretation, application or violation of this agreement, policies or administrative decisions affecting the terms and conditions of employment” – following the chain of command within the school district.

All personnel matters remain confidential pursuant to county and state laws.

In conclusion, Board President Steitz spoke of her hope for the future.

“We are trying to right the ship and to heal,” said Ms. Steitz. “[The Board of Education is] refocused on kids and staff. The board is unified in that effort.”

