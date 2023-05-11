Advertisement Click below for a special offer from our friends at The Atlantic Club!



MANASQUAN — The Policemen’s Benevolent Association [PBA] 284 hosted its 53rd annual kids fishing contest at Mac’s Pond on Saturday.

Over 200 people came out to support the local PBA for this event that Detective Lt. Nick Norcia described it as “a great way to give back to the town and to families.”

The great weather attracted families from all over the town.

“It was especially better that it was a nice day. We had gotten rained out last year, so we had to reschedule at the last minute, so this worked out a lot better. Since [the weather] was so nice, more people came out,” said Patrolman Michael Tantum, who is also the event organizer.

Detective Lt. Norcia said that in preparation for the event, the pond is stocked with fish to ensure there are enough for the contest. He said the fish come in all sizes as well as different species including rainbow trout and small mountain bass. Ptl. Tantum said the PBA has to get a permit from the town and the fishery to get the fish into the pond.

The fish “caught the kids’ eyes. Every fish was different,” said Ptl. Tantum. “Kids were excited to see what other contestants were catching.”

