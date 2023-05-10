The return of spring means the start of warm summer nights and outdoor dining experiences up and down the Jersey Shore. Over the past two years, local businesses have extended outdoor dining options and many of those options are here to stay.

The shore offers a variety of settings for dining al fresco, including bars, restaurants and breweries. Check out our list of favorites below for more on live music, menus and where you can bring your dog along.

FOR MUSIC and DRINKS

Asbury Biergarten and Festhalle, 527 Lake Ave., Asbury Park, is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday starting at 12 p.m. and boasts a 9,000 square foot rooftop with water views for outdoor dining, beers from around the world, German eats and live music. The menu and more information on upcoming live music can be found at asburybiergarten.com. The rooftop is first come only, but reservations can be made for indoor dining.

Beach Haus Brewery, 801 Main St., Belmar, is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m. The venue features food, a full bar menu and a rotating selection of craft beers brewed on site. The space has a large second-story deck overlooking Main Street, giving visitors water views and a chance to catch an ocean breeze.

The Salty Whale & Guest House, 390 East Main St., Manasquan, is open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m. This beachy location features an outdoor dining area on their patio. The menu, weekly specials and additional information is available online at thesaltywhale.com.

FOR LUNCH OR DINNER

Charlie’s in Bay Head, 72 Bridge Ave, Bay Head, is open for lunch Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., dinner Monday and Tuesday from 4 to 10:30 p.m., Wednesday and Sunday from 5 to 10:30 p.m., Thursdays from 5 to 11 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 11:30. The restaurant features upscale American cuisine, an extensive wine list and romantic waterside views. While reservations are not required, they are recommended. You can find the menu, wine list and Resy link online at charliesofbayhead.com.

Point Lobster Company, 1 St. Louis Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. features a patio dining option with dockside seating. The patio menu offers fresh fish, shellfish and, of course, lobster dishes. The lobsters arrive daily from Maine and Nova Scotia. The restaurant also features a fish market if you’d prefer your crustaceans to-go. The menu and more can be found at pointlobster.com.

Molto Wood Burning Bistro, 130A South Main St., Marlboro, is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Molto’s savory dishes that exemplify distinctive Italian cooking in a beautiful eclectic atmosphere can be enjoyed indoors and on the patio. Chef Mario brings his creative talents to Molto for you to savor. The freshest ingredients are the hallmark of his dishes. Visit moltowoodburningbistro.com for more details.

MJs Bayville, 905 Bay Boulevard, Bayville, offers tasty lunches and dinners on the Barnegat Bay waterfront. The views are spectacular and the outdoor space will transport you on a tropical vacation. The outdoor seating is plentiful and includes high tops, low tops, umbrellas and a stage for some live music right nearby. Stop in and see for yourself one warm spring day. Visit mjsrestaurant.com for a full menu and entertainment schedule.

The Promenade, 600 Ocean Ave., Avon-By-The-Sea, which is BYOB, will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. The restaurant also has a concession window for grab-and-go salads, ice creams, burgers and sandwiches. The seasonal restaurant will be open through Sept. 15.

The Shrimp Box, 75 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach, has the Outside The Box Patio Bar for dock and dine, for customers coming by water with over 300 feet of dock space. Warm summer days and nights are on the horizon, and sometimes, there’s nothing better than soaking up the sun while enjoying a great meal. The Shrimp Box is open seven days a week starting at 12 p.m.

BEER GARDENS AND BREWERIES

Last Wave Brewing, 601 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and on Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m. The brewery offers bar service, as well as growlers, crowlers and cans to go. Well-behaved children and dogs on leash are welcome both outside and in the tasting room. Outside food is welcome – and there are great options nearby, including Rosie’s pizza, B2Bistro, Jersey Shore BBQ, Point Lobster and more. You can find the beer list and more at lastwavebrewing.com.

Bradley Brew Project, 714 Main St., Bradley Beach, is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. The brewery has a sunny outdoor beer garden for guests to enjoy, and welcomes well behaved dogs on-leash as well as children. The brewery offers beer pairing snacks and welcomes visitors to bring in their own food.

TOO MANY TO COUNT

This list is by no means exhaustive of the phenomenal options our area has to offer for summer fun, but it will surely get you started on your spring outdoor adventures.