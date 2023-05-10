BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Council approved a resolution to purchase the 31.6-acre Breton Woods site with Ocean County that was previously threatened by residential development.

The total purchase amount is $8.5 million, with the township paying $1.8 million. Ocean County will be responsible for the remaining balance. The township has also agreed to be responsible for the maintenance of the property.

The township will be applying for $1.2 million in funding from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection through their Green Acres program.

Mayor Lisa Crate said, “Thanks to the participation and support from the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust, the township is now protecting this property from a proposed 59 home subdivision. It will remain open space, which greatly benefits all of the residents of Brick.”

Both the township and the county have applied for grant funding from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Green Acres program to help pay for the purchase of Breton Woods.

