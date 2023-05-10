BELMAR — The borough council Tuesday voted 4-1 to adopt an ordinance amending the Seaport Redevelopment Plan as written, against the recommendation of the planning board.

Attorney Joseph Baumann, who had been introduced by Mayor Gerald Buccafusco as the borough’s redevelopment counsel, explained the current understanding of the ordinance and how its approval would stand.

The amendment seeks to rescind a 2022 ordinance regarding the Seaport Redevelopment Plan that established allowable building heights from 52 to 60 feet to accommodate for a fifth floor. The amendment ordinance was brought to the planning board for review, who determined it to be consistent with the master plan with two recommendations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first recommendation asked the governing body to “take a fresh look at the [redevelopment] plan,” Mr. Baumann said, which had already been the plan of the mayor and council. The board’s second recommendation asked that the ordinance be changed to accommodate specifically for the front yard setbacks on Eighth and Tenth avenues that would also be altered with the adoption of the new ordinance.

“A vote in favor of the ordinance would be [to adopt] the ordinance [as written] and it would also be a rejection of this recommendation, the reason being…in order to allow you to relook at the entire plan and address the specific recommendation as part of a bigger analysis you intend to take post-haste,” Mr. Baumann said to the board.

“This was an important ordinance,” Councilwoman Maria Rondinaro said. “This is our opportunity to fulfill our campaign promise to the residents that we would help stop overdevelopment and stop massive projects from coming into Belmar.”

The majority of the council voted in favor of the ordinance with the exception of Councilwoman Jodi Kinney, who said she “was fine with the original ordinance“ and voted no.

The council also voted to pass a subsequent ordinance that night in a unanimous vote, which eliminates the MF-75 multi-family cluster development zone. According to Borough Attorney George McGill, this ordinance had also been referred to the planning board, who deemed it consistent with the master plan and had no further recommendations regarding it.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.