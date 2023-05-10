The Jersey Shore beachfront, which has attracted summer visitors for millenia, got a huge tourism kickstart with the opening of the state’s first boardwalk in Atlantic City in 1870. Today, America’s love of boardwalks, enshrined in the Drifters 1964 classic “Under the Boardwalk,” continues.

In Ocean and Monmouth counties, you can experience whatever boardwalk vibe you like, from a quiet, leisurely stroll admiring the dunes along the Ocean Grove or Spring Lake boardwalks, to fun-filled arcades and kiddie rides on the boards in Point Pleasant Beach and Seaside Heights.

ASBURY PARK

Asbury Park is a beloved year-round destination for locals and tourists alike due to its distinctive blend of French and Italian architecture, vibrant arts and music scene and wide range of restaurants. Over the years, the boardwalk has undergone several renovations and expansions. Today, it is a thriving hub that offers visitors a wide range of experiences. Whether you’re looking to relax on the beach or explore the city’s many attractions, Asbury Park has something for everyone.

Experience nostalgia by checking out the Silverball, a museum dedicated to vintage games and pinball, or attending The Wonder Bar’s 80s rave. For those looking for more contemporary entertainment, catch the latest Indie films at Showroom Cinema or take in a show by The Premier Theatre Company – renowned for bringing 30 years of entertainment across the Jersey Shore. Together, families can enjoy the Asbury Splash Park for a fun day out or play a game of mini-golf at Asbury Eighteen.

Convention Hall/Paramount Theatre is a historical entertainment venue that has hosted many legendary performances. The venue features state-of-the-art stage, an arena floor with a capacity of 3,600 guests and extends over the beach, offering breathtaking views of the ocean. Built between 1928 and 1930, the complex also served as the venue for Army and Navy training during World War II and Big Band dances during the war era.

The entertainment complex has a rich history and has hosted many famous performers, including Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Frank Sinatra and The Rolling Stones. It continues to be a popular destination for concerts, shows, and other events today.

DINING

The dining options on the Asbury Park boardwalk showcase the wide variety of cuisine in this foodie town.

Enjoy sit-down eateries located on the boardwalk such as The Robinson Ale House, Seahorse, The Break or the Iron Whale.

More fast casual options include Mayfair Boardwalk Grill, MOGO Korean Fusion Taco, Cousins Maine Lobster, Pucker Lemonade and Beach Fries, Playa Bowls and more!

You will definitely not go hungry on this boardwalk. Many of these spots also offer cocktails for you to enjoy while you catch the beauty of the beach view.

SHOPPING

Located in the Convention Center along the boardwalk, the Asbury Park Bazaar features shops you won’t be able to find anywhere else. From vintage clothing, quality surfwear and handmade jewelry, you are bound to find your favorite summer accessory.

Bettie’s Bombshells joined the Asbury boardwalk in June of 2015. Built to preserve the romance, significance, and awareness of legacies of the finest vintage Hollywood royalty of all time, the boutique features iconic fashion and culture of pin-up, greaser and more ranging from the 1940s through the 1960s.

Style Rocket offers a unique spin on stylish clothing, art, home decor and original trinkets. More than just a store, StyleRocket hosts fashion shows, live music and DJ performances, art shows and more, providing an overall cultural center for the trendy, forward-looking creative movement that is bubbling over in Asbury.

Fun House features Original Asbury Park tees, tanks, & hoodies with iconic Asbury Press designs printed on soft cotton and triblends. Locally made tea towels and pillows, Tillie flannels pajama bottoms, beach towels, magnets, mugs, and stickers. Collectible vinyl, plush, and unexpected toys for the whole family.

Sanctum Handmade offers Modern Bohemian Home Decor by Justine Hudak. Featuring brass geometric ornaments, macrame wall hangings, and plant hangers – all handmade right here in Asbury Park.

BEACH AND BOARDWALK POLICIES

Starting May 27, beach passes will be required to access Asbury Park beaches from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekends. Lifeguards will be on duty between 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Buoys and ropes mark off areas for swimming. Daily beach passes cost $6 and on weekends and holidays will cost $9. Seasonal adult passes are $7 while seniors 62 years of age and older and teens, 13 through 17, can purchase beach badges for $20. Active military personnel, retired veterans, and kids 12 and under are able to visit the beach for free. Guests are able to purchase up to four season badges on the Viply Mobile App [viplypass.com] or at the beach office. Season badges are not replaceable and no refunds are permitted.

Before visiting the Asbury Park boardwalk this year, visitors should be aware of boardwalk policies. Bicycle riding is not permitted on the boardwalk from 10 a.m to midnight; between these hours, guests are required to walk their bike. Skates, rollerblades, skateboard and scooters, except handicap vehicles, are also not permitted. Additionally, dogs are not permitted on the boardwalk from May 16 through Sept. 14.

Surfers, swimmers, sunbathers and fishers are encouraged to visit apboardwalk.com for a live webcast of the beach and boardwalk, plus a detailed surf report and wavecasts.

OCEAN GROVE

BEACHES

The beach will be open on weekends only on Memorial Day weekend [May 27 – May 29], June 3 – 4 and June 10 – 11. The beach will be open daily beginning June 17 through Monday, September 4.

Regular season badge are $95; youth/ senior season badge, $50; daily wristband, $12. Children 11 and under are admitted free and all minors must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Badges can be purchased online at viplypass.com/ocean-grove-beach-badges/. For more information, call 732-988-5533 or visit oceangrove.org.

Beach wheelchairs are available for transportation purposes and do not require a reservation. These wheelchairs are located at the following entrances: Webb Ave., Embury Ave., Ocean Pathway, and Bath Ave.

FOOD

A short walk from the boardwalk are several popular eateries. Starving Artist at Days cafe, a seasonal, garden-facing patio serving breakfast and lunch, is located two blocks in. Right nearby you’ll find All Star Bagel by the Beach, Ocean Grove Bake Shoppe, Jax Shack and more.

BRADLEY BEACH

The Promenade, which runs parallel to Ocean Avenue, is Bradley Beach’s mile-long beach walkway. Along the Promenade are several concession stands, facilities and recreation spots for residents and visitors of all ages. This summer, there are myriad events planned for the Promenade and Ocean Avenue, which make up the entire east coast of Bradley Beach.

BEACHES

Beach badges for the 2023 summer season are $80 for adults and $35 for both seniors [ages 65 and older] and juniors [13-15 years old]. Kids 12 and under are admitted for free, along with veterans and active duty military and their families, as long as they have proper ID. Badges are available to purchase in person through cash or check, or online with credit or debit through Bradley Beach’s VIPLY app at viplypass.com/bradley-beach-badges.

The beach is also accessible to those in wheelchairs at the Fifth, Brinley, Cliff and Evergreen avenue entrances. Additionally, beach-capable wheelchairs are available upon request.

Bathrooms for public use are located on the Promenade at Cliff, LaReine, Third and Evergreen avenues, while showers are located at every entrance. Changing rooms are located at Cliff and Third avenues.

FOOD

While there are just a few eateries along Bradley Beach’s Promenade, the Hula Grill and 2nd Avenue Grill are popular spots for a quick but tasty meal.

Hula Grill, which is located at the Brinley Avenue intersection with the Promenade, serves American fare with an island-inspired twist; stop in for a “Hula” Burger topped with grilled pineapple, grilled teriyaki-glazed mahi and fries or a smoothie.

At the 2nd Avenue Grill, located between the Promenade’s Second and Third Avenue intersections, you can find more standard boardwalk fare: soft-serve with sprinkles, chicken tenders, burgers and, of course, the all-important pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich on a kaiser roll.

FISHING

For those who fancy themselves as anglers, fishing is allowed on beach jetties at Lake Terrace, Park Place, Brinley and Second avenues at the discretion of the lifeguards.

AVON-BY-THE-SEA

Avon-By-The-Sea offers a relaxed and calming version of the normally bustling boardwalk. With over half a mile of boards, Avon offers pavilion bathrooms, a playground on the sand and a pool.

FOOD

The Promenade restaurant, at 600 Ocean Ave., which is BYOB, will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. The restaurant also has a concession window for grab-and-go salads, ice creams, burgers and sandwiches. The seasonal restaurant will be open through Sept. 15.

BEACHES

Beach badges went on sale at the borough office on March 6 but can also be picked up at the tag booths on Ocean Avenue once the beach opens. But, make sure to bring cash or a check because the borough does not accept debit or credit cards when it comes to purchasing badges.

Adult season badges are $100, senior citizens [65 and over with proof of age] are $55 and young adults [ages 12 through 18] are $55. Visitors can also purchase a wristband for a one day pass for $12. Children 11 and under are free.

Avon offers free street parking on a first-come basis.

Other amenities include restrooms that are located at Lincoln and Norwood avenues, which both open on Mother’s Day weekend.

The boardwalk also offers a lost-and-found box at the Sylvania Avenue tag booth during the summer months. Items can only be picked up in-person.

CONCERTS

Avon-By-The-Sea is offering its summer concert series again this year starting in July at the Woodland Avenue Boardwalk Pavilion. Four different bands will play throughout the week starting at 7:30 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. There is also a children’s DJ who plays from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The borough also urges interested patrons to bring their own chairs or seating.

N&D Electric Duo plays on Tuesday starting on July, 18; Erich the DJ Guy: plays on Wednesdays starting July 6; Ragtimers plays on Fridays starting on July 7 and Full of It plays Saturdays starting on July 8.

POOL INFO

For those who are more interested in an enclosed space without the nuisance of sandy feet, Avon opens its community pool starting June 17 at 609 Ocean Ave.

Pool badges are available for purchase at the Avon Borough Pool starting on June 17, from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. Prices vary for residents and nonresidents and adult prices start at age 15. Adult badges [15 to 59] are $100 for residents and $110 for nonresidents; senior citizens [60 to 69] are $80 for residents and $85 for nonresidents; super seniors [70 and over] are $70 for both residents and non residents; children [3 to 24] are $80 for residents and $90 for nonresidents. The pool also offers a daily guest rate at $12 for adults and $11 for children 14 and under.

While the pool allows for free swim Monday through Friday 10 a.m. through noon and 1 p.m. through 5 p.m., it also offers different varieties of open swim for those interested in laps or swim lessons. For lap swim, the entire pool is open for these patrons Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday starting at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; family swim is available on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m.; water aerobics is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. through 1 p.m. starting on July 11; and swim lessons are available on Mondays and Wednesdays in July with session one starting at 9 a.m. and session two starting at 9:30 p.m. Every hour, there will also be a 15-minute adult swim for those 21 and over.

BELMAR

Looking for summertime fun with family and friends? The Belmar boardwalk features a mile-long length of beachfront and public boardwalk to enjoy. This beach town comes to new life with the warmer season and attracts over 50,000 tourists to their shoreline every year. The borough welcomes residents and visitors to soak up the sun on its beaches by swimming, fishing, surfing, boogie boarding and kayaking with family and friends while taking in the beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean from the boardwalk.

Belmar’s boardwalk runs down Ocean Avenue from First Avenue to 20th Avenue and features an open concept of minimal structures, instead focusing on the beautiful beachfront. The boardwalk offers visitors plenty of space to walk, jog or simply relax while looking across panoramic views of the ocean.

SHOPPING AND DINING

Tourists and residents alike can turn to the shops along Ocean Avenue for their eating and beach-supply needs. A variety of restaurants and shops are just across the street from the expansive shoreline.

Beckman’s on the Beach, 1605 Ocean Ave., is a custom T-shirt and apparel shop that operates year-round providing beach supplies and summertime convenience items.

Grab your last-second surf supplies before catching some waves from Eastern Lines Surf Shop at 1605 Ocean Ave. Eastern Lines has been servicing the surfers of Belmar since 1981 and offers different types of surfboards based on individualized needs.

The Beach Nut, 804 Ocean Ave., can cover all your souvenir needs in one stop. The shop sells clothing, boogie boards, jewelry, beaching and fishing gear for avid beachgoers or tourists passing through.

D’Jais Bar and Grill at 1801 Ocean Ave. is a Belmar icon that welcomes patrons from May through October with traditional cuisine and a full bar, overlooking ocean views and often hosting live music and community events. An easily accessible snack bar allows guests to grab a quick bite to eat before heading back to the beach.

For more of a fine-dining experience, consider La Dolce Vita Ristorante Italian Seafood Grill at 400 Ocean Ave., open for lunch and dinner. Enjoy fine wine and cocktails from their full service bar with your entree while soaking in the view from across the beach.

The “world famous” Coney Waffle is home to over 30 flavors of ice cream in its menu of milkshakes and floats, with kosher, parve and vegan options also available. This waffles and ice cream staple can be found at 803 Ocean Ave.

J’s Pizza provides in-house dining, take-out and delivery seven days a week with all-day classics like pizza, sandwiches and appetizers. The pizzeria located at 804 Ocean Ave, features both indoor and outdoor seating.

If you’re looking for a meal and dessert in the same stop, Mamalukes Pizza and Ice Cream at 1715 Ocean Ave. is the spot for you. The eatery offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, as well as ice cream and Italian ices, for extended hours in the summertime.

EVENTS AND MORE

This year’s Seafood Festival returns to a boardwalk-adjacent location in Silver Lake Park on Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21. Sponsored by the Belmar Tourism Commission this event offers visitors great eats, great music and great shopping all with an ocean view.

The 36th annual Sandcastle Building Contest is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 at the 18th Avenue Beach and will feature free prizes and games. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with judging taking place at noon.

Belmar will host Movies on the Beach on Wednesday nights in July through August at the 7th Avenue Beach for family movie nights with an oceanic background.

SPRING LAKE

Spring Lake Boardwalk is the longest noncommercial boardwalk in the state. Stretching almost two miles, you can walk up and down completely undisturbed by vendors or other distractions.

Enjoy the natural serenity of the shore area and the scent and breeze of the beach. Take a run or jog by the Atlantic or enjoy a good book sitting under one of the two pavilions, which also host snack stands if you get hungry. If you need a break from the hot summer sun, venture into the nearby downtown area to explore a variety of small shops and eateries.

BEACHES

$12 daily badge; $110 full season 12+; $70 late season [August 1-Labor Day]; $80 season senior [65 and up]; under 12, free. Beach parking is also free and plentily available on Ocean Avenue. Coolers are not allowed on the beach during the summer months. Pre-purchased lockers are available at both pavilions.

The best spots to surf on the Spring Lake Beach are the North End Pavilion, located on Tuttle Avenue, and the beach just to the left of the North End Pavilion.

All badge sales, including seasonal and daily badges, must be purchased online on the borough website. There will be no cash or credit card sales at the beachfront. For additional beach information and questions, please call Spring Lake Borough at 732-449-0800.

FOOD

North End & South End pavilions have food, outdoor showers and restrooms daily beginning Saturday, June 17, 2023.

More eateries are located in the downtown area, along with great shops for those ready to take a break from the sun.

POOL INFO

All registrations/sales of pool lockers and beach boxes are online only using Community Pass. Visit www.springlakeboro.org for more information.





SEA GIRT

The boardwalk in Sea Girt is a half-mile stretch that begins at the historic Sea Girt Lighthouse and continues south, ending at the edge of Crescent Park.

Take a stroll down the simple boardwalk to feel the sun on your skin and the ocean breeze in your hair while taking in sights of the Atlantic Ocean.

Bicycles are not allowed on the boardwalk after 10 a.m. from May 15 until Sept. 15 for safety concerns with the larger crowds of families and small children. Motorized vehicles, skates and skateboards are strictly prohibited.





DINING

The Sea Girt Pavillion, across from the Lighthouse offers dining options for beachgoers, as well as a clean restroom facility.

The Parker House, just down the block from the Sea Girt Lighthouse, is a popular sit-down dining location for beachgoers, that also includes fast casual options from their grill and cocktails from the bar.

Downtown in Sea Girt on Washington Boulevard, hungry beachgoers can find take away options at Joe Leone’s Gastronomia and a sit-down option in Rod’s Tavern, which also has bar seating.

BEACH ACCESS

On Memorial Day weekend, the Sea Girt beach opens and badges are required, weekends only. Beginning the weekend of June 17, the beach is open 7 days a week.

Seasonal beach badges can be purchased online at seagirtbadges.com. A season badge is $115 and a senior badge is $70.

Daily badges are $11.98 including processing fees.

EVENTS AND MORE

The Sea Girt Luau has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. for a fun new community event.

MANASQUAN

Although it may not technically be a boardwalk, nothing is better than Manasquan beachfront walk. Offering beautiful views of the sand, ocean and Manasquan Inlet, the beachfront walk offers visitors dining options, arcade games and beautiful ocean views.

FOOD

Gee Gee’s Pizza and Grill was founded in 1987 and is now under new management. Located on Main Beach, right near the beach offices, the restaurant serves delicious pizza, fresh sandwiches, breakfast and more.

With a wonderful beachfront view, Playa Bowls offers a bowl of summer. Using the freshest, highest quality ingredients, they serve healthy, delicious açaí, pitaya, coconut bowls and smoothies with sustainability and the community in mind.

Tacoholics elevates your lunch with great take-a-way options you can enjoy on one of their picnic tables or back on the sand.

Just off the beachfront, Carlson’s Corner offers a variety of American cuisine with a beautiful view of the Manasquan Inlet. Its menu includes a variety of sandwiches, wraps and its famous original Carlson’s burger. Going into its 57th season, Riverside Cafe offers wonderful indoor and outdoor dining on the Manasquan Inlet.

Surf Shack Deli offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options a mear block away from the beach on Brielle Road.

Leggetts Sand Bar gives beachgoers a chance to have a beer with their slice of pizza. And if you’re done with sun, you can certainly escape it here. Return in the evenings for entertainment nightly. And right next door, the family owned and operated First Ave Pizza also offers a slice.

Newcomer this season, Buoys will open next to Paddle Out offering another option within walking distance of the beach. Eat at their picnic tables or grab your breakfast and lunch to go and head up to the beach.

You may need to park your car a few blocks further down East Main Street, where you’ll find The Salty Whale and Guesthouse, another dining option that serves cocktails alongside your meal.





SHOPPING

Surf and Sun Shoppe, located on 580 East Main Street, offers a slew of accessories, beach essentials, mens, womens and childrenswear, home goods, various surf, skate, penny and boogie boards and plenty of Manasquan apparel.

Downtown Manasquan offers a plethora of shopping options, as well as more dining options, for before or after your beach day, as well.

GAMES

GeeGee’s Arcade welcomes kids of all ages to enjoy video games, skeeball and more!





RECREATION

For a more family-oriented experience, the Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area, this 55-acre site is the last undeveloped tract on the Manasquan Inlet. This area is a great place to fish, walk on the beach or go sunbathing. Dogs are allowed but must be on a leash at all times. The Activity Center hosts a variety of nature programs for any kids or residents looking to have some fun and learn at the same time.

POINT PLEASANT

BEACH

Point Pleasant Beach is a tourism destination that offers a plethora of eateries, shops, rides and arcade games. You can find the mile-long boardwalk from New Jersey Avenue up to Broadway with plenty of exciting things in between. Midway, tourists can enjoy a beautiful view of the ocean from the Point Pleasant Beach Pavilion.

FOOD

Any destination is made better by offering delicious and interesting dining options. Point Beach Boardwalk is one of the places where you can indulge in options from the typical french fries and pizza to sushi bars and other fresh seafood options.

Joey Tomato’s is a casual pizza joint that offers gourmet, thin-crust pizzas. On its website, you can view a gallery of pizza before heading out to try one of everything.

Midway is a small concession stand on the boards that offers all of the typical boardwalk favorites from corn dogs, pretzels and fries to deep-fried dessert favorites like funnel cakes and fried Oreos.

Little Mac’s is located right in front of the amusement park, offering your boardwalk food including cheesesteaks and sausage and peppers. But while this might seem like your average boardwalk haunt, some tourists might enjoy their offering of plant-based meat items including Impossible burgers and nuggets.

If you are looking for a quick and sweet snack, the boardwalk also offers multiple ice cream shop options along with candy stores.

Inlet Ice Cream offers everyone’s typical frozen favorites along with homemade waffles, frozen yogurt, popcorn, pretzels and saltwater taffy. This small stand will hit anyone’s sweet or salty snack spot.

Sweet Shop is a staple in the town, having been around since the 1900s and staying open all year. This place will welcome visitors with classic sweet treats from chocolate, fudge and taffy to gummies and candy apples.

South Beach Sweets, Bowls and Smoothies — for something a little bit different, this sweet stop offers fruit smoothie bowls and smoothies along with fudge, ice cream and other sweets. Their picturesque creations are viewable on their Instagram page.

DRINKS

The Boardwalk Bar and Grill beachside attraction offers both indoor and rooftop seating for patrons looking for a variety of food and cool cocktails. The menu offers food from fresh seafood and salads to pasta and ribs. The drink menu also offers a plethora of choices including frozen drinks, signature cocktails, specialty concoctions and a long list of rum buckets.

Jenk’s Club is one of the hottest spots on the boardwalk for on and off season residents welcomes DJs and live music with a fun club-like atmosphere. The club offers a selection of craft, domestic and imported beer, along with wine and cocktails. Food and snacks are also offered to sustain the party from day to night.

Inlet Bar, an oceanside spot, provides classic cocktails and beer options with a great view. Patrons can also grab a bite to eat at the bar or one of the indoor or outdoor tables.

GAMES

Jenkinson’s Amusement Park welcomes kids of all ages from noon to 6 p.m. starting on March 25. The park offers nearly 30 rides from the classic swings, Ferris wheel, carousel and tilt-a-whirl to the Shark Escape and Tidal Wave roller coasters, the spinning Starship 3000 and Crazy Cab. To try every attraction, patrons can purchase an emusement debit card, which is a cashless system for using credits for rides around the boardwalk. One credit equals 50 cents.

Four separate arcades can be found around the boardwalk for visitors to try. Games offered include Skeeball, video games, cranes and more. Each arcade offers their own hours and special deals on games.

When people think of boardwalk, they usually think of the exciting boardwalk games and of winning their most sought after prizes. Jenkinson’s offers all the classic games including ring toss, balloon pop and frog bog. Players of all ages can try their hand at beating the most classic boardwalk games.

SHOPPING

Deep Blue Boutique – While there aren’t many places to shop on the boards, this little store will offer most of your beach necessities from brand name flip flops and sunglasses to swimsuits and sweatshirts. They also have some much-needed skin care products to keep the sunburn at bay.

Aquarium Gifts – Who does not love a good museum gift shop? This aquarium shop is located on the second floor of the aquarium and will offer all of your sea-life favorites from books, toys and stuffed animals for the young visitors and decor and beach goods for the older patrons.

Along with the two larger shops on the boardwalk, Jenkinson’s also offers three separate gift shops along the boards offering all sorts of souvenirs. Jenkinson’s South Gift Shop, Frank’s Gift Shop and South Beach Gift Shop all offer their own variety of sweatshirts and t-shirts as well as beach needs including umbrellas and beach chairs.

MORE

Jenkinson’s Aquarium has been part of the boardwalk landscape since 1991 and offers multiple exhibits for visitors to enjoy. Each exhibit is designed to promote awareness of the animals, their habitats and conservation. According to the website, the aquarium strives to provide guests with a unique and memorable experience through creative exhibits as well as innovative educational and outreach programs. Some of the exhibits include sharks, coral reefs and penguins along with a touch tank. Admission is $16 for adults and is free for children two and under.

Adventure Look Out offers ropes and climbing adventure offers a unique view of the beach and ocean from a mighty height. The course also includes a zip line and an area for smaller children to explore. Price for admission is $12 for the large course and $5 for the junior course.

Mini Golf – Jenkinson’s offers two different types of mini golf courses including Lighthouse Point Mini Golf and Castaway Cove Mini Golf. This classic game offers action and adventure for all ages. Both courses are $10 for children and $14 for adults.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Seaside Heights, a nearly one-mile peninsula, is a major hub for locals and visitors every season on its beaches and boardwalk. With nearly 35,000 visitors a year, this small yet flourishing beachfront town offers endless activities and attractions for those of all ages; and is home to a number of restaurants, nightlife, sweet treat shops and water sports along its two-mile boardwalk.

AMUSEMENTS AND ATTRACTIONS

Aside from taking an afternoon stroll on the boards, Seaside Heights boardwalk is most notably recognized for its amusement attraction Casino Pier, which contains old-fashioned arcade games like skee ball, go-karts and mini-golf. Just across the street lives its sister property and largest interactive play area on the North Atlantic Coast, the Breakwater Beach waterpark, which is filled with water slides, pools and a lazy river geared towards both young lads and older folks.

BEACHES

Seaside Heights beaches are a major destination for both locals and tourists. With the goal of keeping their beaches some of the cleanest and well-kept in the state, Seaside Heights accrues beach fees, with the expectation of specific free and discounted days throughout the summer season.

For ocean beaches there is a daily fee of $10. Sunday through Saturday weekly badges are $35, season badges are at a rate of $50 for pre-season and the regular $60 fee begins on May 16. Seaside offers a senior citizen badge for $15 a person for those ages 65 and older and children aged 11 and under have free access everyday. Additionally, active and retired military and their dependents are also free everyday with a valid military ID. The free and discount days consist of ‘Mom and Me Days,’ ‘Dad and Me Days’ and Bring a Friend Days.

DINING AND NIGHTLIFE

Looking for a waterfront spot with delicious New Jersey style pizza? Check out The Sawmill for an ice cold beer and humongous slices of house-made pies.

Mexican-style dining and drinks can be enjoyed at Spicy Cantina Restaurant, Maruca’s Tomato Pies serves up – you guessed it – delicious pies and JR’S Ocean Bar & Grill, Midway Steakhouse and many other dining options offer variety for beachgoers.

There are also many grab-and-go options along the boardwalk so you can get a hot dog, fries, or a quick slice while you take a break from the sun.

SHOPPING

There’s no shortage of places to grab a new beach towel, t-shirt or even a new bathing suit on the boardwalk. Visitors have many options when it comes to shopping including Le Petit Garage, a women’s closing store, Jersey 4 Sure, a gift shop, and don’t miss The Jersey Shore House, described as your “Boardwalk source for Jersey-themed tees,” as featured on that MTV show. You know the one!

CONCERTS

As part of their summer concert series, Seaside Heights and Seaside Park boardwalk hosts singer and entertainment performances on the beach and boardwalk. For more information and the summer concert calendar, visit seasideheightslive.com.