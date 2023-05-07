SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Spring Lake Heights Fire Department Craft Fair gave visitors an array of different vendors to visit on Saturday, May 6.

Vendors included an array of different craft, food and jewelry vendors.

Among the groups setup at the craft fair were the Ocean-Monmouth Amateur Radio Club who had a setup for visitors to learn how to use Morse code.

Visitors would type out their name in Morse code and OMARC club member Denis Brian would decipher what was typed be ear.

