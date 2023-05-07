BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Farmers Market returned on Saturday, May 6 with nearly 50 vendors at Windward Beach Park.

The market will be held every Saturday until Sept. 30.

The first Saturday of the market saw people of all ages, as well as dogs, who were allowed at the market for the first time in the event’s nine year lifespan.

Previously on April 11, The Brick Township Council approved a resolution allowing dogs at the market.

According to the township, dogs are allowed in township parks as long as they are leashed and that their owners clean up after them.

