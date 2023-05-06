Advertisement Click below for a special offer from our friends at The Atlantic Club!



Both the Wall Township and Manasquan Police Department are currently involved in assisting in an investigation with the Lower Township Police Department in trying to locate Corey McFadden.

Mr. McFadden, of Lower Township in Cape May County, is a U.S. Postal Service employee who has been delivering mail in Cape May City for many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement from Wall police, Mr. McFadden’s vehicle was discovered unoccupied on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway northbound near milepost 96.4 on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at approximately 11:15 a.m. His co-workers reported him missing after he didn’t show up for work on Monday.

Mr. McFadden is described as 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

On Sunday, April 30 at 9:50 p.m. Manasquan Police Patrolman Quigley was dispatched to conduct a welfare check on a subject standing outside during a rainstorm in the area of First Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Ptl. Quigley made contact with the subject, asked if he needed any assistance, ride or phone to make contact with someone. The subject identified himself as “Corey Samuels” and said he had a ride coming to pick him up and refused any further assistance.

The subject was advised if he changed his mind, the office would assist him in transportation or making a phone call. Ptl. Quigley checked on him again 40 minutes later and the subject was last seen walking north on Third Avenue from Riverside Drive.

The subject whose identity is Corey McFadden was reported as missing on Monday morning May 1 to Lower Township Police Department.

The Manasquan Police Department said that they have not had any contact with Corey McFadden since Sunday night.

Ptl. Quigley observed the missing person information on the Wall Township Police Department’s social media post and recognized him from the interaction and immediately contacted his supervisor and then the Wall Township Police Department.

Since the notification, the Manasquan Detective Bureau has been working in conjunction with Lower Township and Wall Township Detective Bureaus.

The Manasquan Police Department is asking residents and businesses throughout the borough, specifically east of the railroad tracks to check any security camera footage they may have. Mr. McFadden was last seen in the images wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue pants, black shoes, facial hair and wire frame glasses.

If anyone has any information that would aid the investigation or has seen or had interaction with Mr. McFadden they are asked to contact Det. Lt. Norcia at 732-223-1000 ext. 227, Detective Shane Roland or Detective John Spinapont of Wall Township or Detective Black of Lower Township at 609-886-1619.

The Wall Township Police Department is asking residents in the area of the Brice Park, Sandpiper Way, Shoreline Drive, Westside Drive, Allenwood Lakewood Road and Atlantic Avenue to check any residential security camera footage they may have. “Wall Township Police is committed to assisting Lower Township Police in locating Mr. McFadden and safely reuniting him with his family, friends and loved ones,” said Police Chief Sean O’Halloran.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.