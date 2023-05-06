BRICK TOWNSHIP — Over 100 cats and dogs were found in a Brick home on Thursday, which led to the animals being removed on Friday, May 5.

The Brick Township Police Department received a call from a township resident on Mantoloking Road for an excessive number of cats inside the home, according to a press release by the department.

According to the press release, once the police arrived on the scene, they requested assistance from Berkeley Hazmat and the Brick Township Fire District No. 1.

Once conditions were determined to be safe, authorities began removing the animals, according to the department.

No animals were found deceased at the location, according to the Brick Township Police.

