BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Mayor and Council authorized the awarding of bids for a food concession stand and authorized the receipt of bids for vending machine services and manufacturing and printing of tax bills on Tuesday, April 25.

The township council announced that the awarding of bids for a food concession stand at Brick Beach One has been awarded to Big Blue Wrap and Roll, LLC, 410 Monmouth Avenue, Pine Beach.

Council Vice President Andrea Zapcic said, “This is a three year contract for the total amount of $19,100.”

The breakdown of the contract will see the first year of the contract be for $6,200 for the 2023 season, $6,400 for the 2024 season and $6,500 for the 2025 season.

