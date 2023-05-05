Advertisement Click below for a special offer from our friends at The Atlantic Club!



POINT PLEASANT BEACH — St. Peter School celebrated its 100th anniversary last Saturday with a school-wide festival featuring games, music, food and plenty of memories from year’s past.

Jubilee Co-Chair Megan Miller said the celebrations were such an incredible success that she “couldn’t have been happier” with the outcome.

Despite the inclement weather that forced the celebrations indoors, everyone worked together to make the event go off without a hitch.

“Everyone was so collaborative and cooperative to make this event possible,” said Mrs. Miller, citing the amount of effort that not only people from the school worked to get the event together, but also the understanding from the businesses who came out to the event.

Principal Tracey Kobrin said the event was full of “excitement and school spirit.” She also said that many alumni had returned to the school to support the event as well. “Being a small Catholic school, we have a very family oriented environment, a loving, caring, warm environment that people want to put their children in. We have top-notch academics and we are a blue ribbon school of excellence,” which is a national program that recognizes exemplary private and public schools.

