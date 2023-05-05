POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough High School sports management class is hosting and organizing the third annual seniors versus staff kickball game.

The game will be Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at Al Saner Field at Pine Belt Stadium. The rain date will be Thursday, May 18, same time and location.

Admission will be $3 for students, $5 for adults and $20 for premium seats. Tickets can be purchased at the stadium, with premium seats in front which also include a taco and water with the ticket purchase.

Across the three sections of the sports management class, 78 students are in the program and have worked to make this game a reality.

“This is a hands-on learning experience for the students,” said David Johnson, teacher of the sports management class. “They have covered topics such as sales, marketing, sponsorship, event planning and finance.” Mr. Johnson said the students have used these skills and knowledge to help create the kickball game.

The students have raised approximately $18,000 through sponsorship sales to local businesses in preparation for the game.

