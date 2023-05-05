Advertisement Click below for a special offer from our friends at The Atlantic Club!



POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Firefighters from Point Pleasant Beach Fire Co. 2 and several other departments battled high winds and a water supply interruption during an April 28 house fire on Arnold Avenue.

The three-story structure at 35 Arnold Ave. was serving as a rooming house, officials said, and an unspecified number of residents were evacuated and remain displaced.

Point Pleasant Beach Fire Department Chief Ira Waldman told The Ocean Star Thursday that, “Despite the adverse conditions of the fire I think everyone did a good job.”

Chief Waldman said the firefighters had to deal with high winds fanning the roaring blaze, as well as the failure of a fire hydrant on the corner of Boston and Arnold avenues, which was working at the start of the response. When it stopped functioning, fire units had to look for other water sources.

“But this issue did not change the outcome of the fire,” Mr. Waldman said. “The wind was blowing at 30 to 40 miles per hour and it was an old house…The fire stayed mainly on the third floor of the building with minimal extension to the second floor.”

Due to the blaze, multiple residents were displaced, including Allen Keene, a member of Glendola Fire Co. 2 in Wall Township.





