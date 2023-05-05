POINT PLEASANT — Kevin Haney, Point Pleasant Borough resident and CEO of Colliers Engineering & Design, received an award from Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence [LEAD], a nationwide nonprofit that works with communities to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence.

Mr. Haney was presented with the National Corporate Administrator of the Year award at LEAD’s eighth annual 21st Century Drug and Violence Prevention Training Conference in Atlantic City in March.

Mr. Haney received this award for his work as first vice chairman on LEAD’s executive board, for his role helping students throughout the country to be educated, during the school day, on the curriculum implemented by LEAD.

“Kevin’s award is well deserved, and we congratulate him on his contributions to our organization as first vice chair,” said Nick DeMauro, CEO of LEAD. “Kevin is an integral part of our executive board, and we can confidently say that his commitment and service is continuing to help us accomplish our goal of preventing kids from becoming involved with alcohol, drugs and violence as well strengthening police-community relationships.”

Being involved with LEAD for five years, Mr. Haney started out as a member on the program’s advisory board and was elected as an executive board member about three years ago. He said the reason he wanted to become involved with the organization was to be part of something that works toward having a positive impact on today’s youth.

