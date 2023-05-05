Josephine (‘Jo’) Ciricolo died on April 7, 2023 at Sunnyside Manor, Wall Township, at age 93. She was born July 8, 1929 in Spring Lake, NJ. She was predeceased by her parents Mabel (Ferretti) White and Laurence White Shearer; her first husband, Del Wheeler and their son, Richard (‘Rick’) Wheeler; her second husband, Charles Haycock