BRICK TOWNSHIP — Dottie LaPosa, has retired as a member of the Brick Township Shade Tree Commission and was honored at the Tuesday, April 25 council meeting for her nearly four decades of volunteer service.

Arbor Day, April 28 was named Dottie LaPosa day throughout Brick Township.

Mayor Lisa Crate said, “I had the honor of sitting and meeting with Dottie last week and it was really great sitting and meeting with you, having a conversation with you and hearing about all of the wonderful things that you’ve done over your tenure with the shade tree commission. We are so excited to be able to honor you tonight for all of your hard work and dedication to Brick.”

Ms. LaPosa said, “I just want to thank you all for this honor. It has been my pleasure to serve and I was raised by parents who said it was your duty to serve your township in some way or fashion, so I tried to emulate their behaviors.”

The proclamation said that Brick is fortunate to have many loyal and dedicated individuals who commit their time to improve the quality of life for their neighbors.

