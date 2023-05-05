BRADLEY BEACH — An effort to introduce a proposed 2023 municipal budget for fiscal 2023 was rejected in a 3-2 vote by the Bradley Beach borough council on April 26.

The $11,029,097, budget had been presented at an April 21 public workshop, and Acting Borough Administrator Greg Fehrenbach urged the council to approves its introduction in order to set the budget approval process in motion.

Warning of “adverse consequences,” Mr. Fehrenbach said. “nearly a third of the year has passed, and we are on the verge of the borough’s most expensive period of the year—the summer and early fall. By the earliest date available for adoption of the budget, almost five-twelfths of the year will be over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Councilman Alan Gubitosi said, “I am not voting for any budget I do not understand,” saying he had been unable to secure a meeting with the finance officer to have his questions about the budget answered.

Supporting Mr. Gubitosi’s position, Councilman John Weber said, “I was reminded of the fact that last year I felt like we were encouraged to introduce the budget and then we could change it and we were told, ‘no, no, no, you can’t do that…’”

Both men were joined by Councilwoman Jane DeNoble in a 3-2 vote against introduction of the proposed budget.

Mayor Larry Fox joined Council President Meredith DeMarco in voting for introduction, said, “this is a good budget. I think we have four or five weeks to answer any questions … that people have.”





For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.