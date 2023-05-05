Advertisement Click below for a special offer from our friends at The Atlantic Club!



POINT PLEASANT — Ocean Road and Nellie F. Bennett elementary schools hosted bike rodeos in conjunction with the Greater Mercer Transportation Management Association [GMTMA], the Point Pleasant Police Department and Point Bikes last week.

A bike rodeo is an event where the organizers create a mini road course for kids to practice safe biking skills.

“Bike rodeos are a great way to reinforce basic skills and teach valuable safety information,” said Kathleen Ebert, GMTMA bicycle and pedestrian safety coordinator.

These rodeos were organized for the third-graders at Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School and Ocean Road Elementary School.

“They have been so fun and successful with the wonderful collaboration with the Point Pleasant Police Department, Point Bikes and GMTMA,” said Ms. Ebert.

GMTMA and Point Pleasant Borough Police taught the children bike safety and street safety, including adjusting helmets for each child for a proper fit and the ABCs of bike preparation before each ride: Air – check tires for enough air and their condition; Brakes – squeeze brake levers to make sure bike stops; Chain – make sure chain isn’t too loose.

Kris Esposito and Ryan Guerra from Point Bikes assisted the students with any mechanical issues with their bikes.

