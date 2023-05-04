WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Police Department is currently involved in assisting in an investigation with the Lower Township Police Department in trying to locate Corey McFadden.

Mr. McFadden, of Lower Township in Cape May County, is a U.S. Postal Service employee who has been delivering mail in Cape May City for many years.

According to a statement from Wall police, Mr. McFadden’s vehicle was discovered unoccupied on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway northbound near milepost 96.4 on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at approximately 11:15 a.m. His co-workers reported him missing after he didn’t show up for work on Monday.

The Wall Township Police Department is asking residents in the area of the Brice Park, Sandpiper Way, Shoreline Drive, Westside Drive, Allenwood Lakewood Road and Atlantic Avenue to check any residential security camera footage they may have.

“Wall Township Police is committed to assisting Lower Township Police in locating Mr. McFadden and safely reuniting him with his family, friends and loved ones,” said Police Chief Sean O’Halloran.

Mr. McFadden is described as 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Shane Roland or Detective John Spinapont at (732) 449-4500.

