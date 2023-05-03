Advertisement Click below for a special offer from our friends at The Atlantic Club!



WALL TOWNSHIP— The planning board on Monday approved the final site plans for a 54-unit, age-restricted condominium complex at 100 Oval Road, after the project’s design and exterior materials were upgraded to meet objections voiced at a previous hearing.

The proposed VC Monmouth development site is just south of the former Brielle Circle at the intersection of Routes 34, 35 and 70. The property is currently zoned within the office park district [Zone OP-10] at Block 817 Lot 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board had tabled the application on March 6, citing the proposed use of what chairman Rich Wonsala described as “low quality” materials and a “cookie-cutter” design.

On Monday, project architect Phillip Strybuc was introduced by VC Monmouth attorney Mark Aikins to present amended design plans, which included structural and material changes based on the board’s suggestions.

Mr. Strybuc said the amended design plans now include cedar compression siding on front-end gables, two-story stone, complete with Hardie Board siding, as well as composite siding for windows, corner boards. One-and-half-car garages will include space for recycling and trash.

Mr. Strybuc also announced that formerly optional add-ons will instead be included in all units across the nine planned buildings. These will include fireplaces, box bays, decks and metal roofing.

As a conditional use of final site approval, board planner Scott Taylor requested “at least 50 percent of the facades will have the four windows and the large gable,” with larger gables at the front, to which Mr. Strybuc agreed.

An engineer representing VC Monmouth then testified before the board, announcing that the amended design plans include upgraded stormwater management, security lighting and landscaping for aesthetic appeal.

Board member Joe Hall announced the board’s final ruling approving the VC Monmouth development with the following requirements: retaining wall to match the color of the surrounding landscape, shrub landscaping buffer and granting permission to build six-foot decorative metal fences on raised decks.

All eligible voting members of the board approved the application. Board members Kevin Orender, Thomas Blewitt and Stephen Barlow were not eligible to vote.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.