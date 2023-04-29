POINT PLEASANT BEACH — According to a report posted by The Ocean Fire Company, its firefighters and crews from Point Beach Fire Co. No. 2 responded to a roaring house fire on Arnold Avenue Friday night.

The report, posted on the Ocean Fire Company’s Facebook page, described “heavy fire conditions” on the third floor of a home in the 100 block of Arnold Avenue at about 10 p.m.

“Crews made entry into the home, searched for potential victims, located the fire room, and made an interior knock on the fire,” the report stated. However, responders were forced to evacuate as weather conditions and water supply issues caused deteriorating conditions within the house.

“A 2nd alarm was requested bringing Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75 and Brielle Fire Company with manpower to assist Crews operated on scene for about 4 hours knocking the remaining fire down …”

Additional aid was provided by South Wall Fire Rescue, Silverton Volunteer Fire Company Point Pleasant First Aid & Emergency Squad and Point Boro EMS, the report stated.

