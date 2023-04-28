WALL TOWNSHIP — At the conclusion of their business meeting on Tuesday, April 25, the Wall Township Board of Education unanimously reinstated two teachers previously on administrative leave following the high school football team’s hazing and sexual assault scandals in October of 2021.

Business Administrator Brian Smyth announced that the HR report of the consent agenda would include an addendum approving two teachers — both of whom were on administrative leave, with pay, since Nov. 11, 2021, to approve their return to their previous positions effective April 25, 2023. [HR Report. Item 16A , IV- C: 7 and 8]. The teachers were listed by their employee ID numbers only.

The board approved the motion.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.