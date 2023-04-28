POINT PLEASANT — Classic author Robert Louis Stevenson, who coined the name for Treasure Island, was honored with a plaque by the Council President Valerie Coulson and Councilwoman Charlene Archer, along with the Point Pleasant Borough Rotary Club members, on Saturday, April 22, at Riverfront Park.

Treasure Island, formerly known as Osborn Island, was renamed by Mr. Stevenson in 1888 when he spent a month in the Point Pleasant area.

Many locals today only know the isle as Treasure Island. Technically called the Osborn/Treasure/Nienstedt Island, it sits in the middle of the Manasquan River just off Riverfront Park. When viewing the plaque, the little island is visible in the background.

The plaque, mounted at the end of the park’s fishing pier, was paid for in full by the Point Pleasant Rotary Club with the effort spearheaded by member David Guetzlaffl as a part of an initiative to bring more history awareness to Point Pleasant.

“Point Pleasant Borough is really lacking in identity,” said Mr. Guetzlaffl, who further said that when people from “New York or upstate” think of Point Pleasant, they think of Jenkison’s and the boardwalk, which are located in Point Pleasant Beach.

Mr. Guetzlaffl is working with a team of people and the borough to bring more history and recognition to the historical events that have happened in the town’s past.

“Nobody knows Point Pleasant Borough, but there is a lot of hidden history,” he said.

On top of Treasure Island, Mr. Guetzlaffl also talked about the voyages of Henry Hudson, who landed on Point Pleasant Borough’s shores in 1609 to trade with the first people living in the area, the Lenape Native Americans. “There are many things here in town, such as Robert Louis Stevenson, that point to our history and [are] unknown to a lot of people.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.