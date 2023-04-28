POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Voters in the Point Pleasant Beach School District will be asked to approve $23.9 million in facilities improvements, including construction of a fieldhouse for indoor sports activities, in a December referendum.

The full package, presented during the school board meeting on Tuesday, also includes new tennis courts and artificial turf fields, as well as education and meeting space on the second floor of the proposed fieldhouse.

Business Administrator Brian Savage said the district has been working with Steve Spiezle of Spiezle Architectural Group Inc. for months to conceptualize and design the project, a process that he said has cost $12,000.

“The design has gone through the committees on the board so there have been a lot of fingerprints and input on this,” said Superintendent William Smith. “We met with a stakeholder group that represented some of our neighbors at the high school, our neighbors here, PTO reps who are involved with recreation programs in the town…there is going to be community interest in these spaces.”

Mr. Smith said the fieldhouse would not only benefit sports programs, but also provide new instructional space on the second floor for a staff wellness area, music room and offices for administration and the Child Study Teams.

In addition, the board of education would be able to conduct its meetings in the new building instead of the Antrim Elementary School auditorium, he said.