SEA GIRT — The second annual Motors on Main car show will be held on Washington Boulevard during the first weekend of May, sponsored by the Sea Girt Recreation Department and hosted by Evolution Auto Spa.

The Motors on Main 2k23 Car Show is a family-oriented car meet scheduled for Sunday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that will feature over 150 luxury vehicles and supercars, such as Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Porsches, while highlighting the local businesses on Washington Boulevard.

According to the event organizer, Mike D’Alessandro, the car show first began last year as a “grand unveiling” of his business, Evolution Auto Spa, after purchasing and completely revamping it from its previous owner in 2021.

“It’s a good kick off to summer. We didn’t have a bad winter but it was long, cold and dreary,” Mr. D’Alessandro said.

“Now that the colors are coming back, it’s a good way to kind of get out and see the whole town come together.”

Mr. D’Alessandro said that last year’s event, which featured 110 cars, saw upwards of a thousand guests throughout the day and is expecting to double that attendance this year. “It’s not like any other car meet where it’s in a parking lot basically; they get boring. This is kind of here to expose the businesses on Washington Boulevard,” he said.

