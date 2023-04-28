POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Citing an April 25 letter from the state, the Point Pleasant Beach Borough Attorney’s office said Thursday that members of the Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee cannot be excluded from a requirement to fill out financial disclosure forms.

Referring to the letter from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, Mayor Paul Kanitra agreed, saying, “Unfortunately, now that they’ve issued this decision, we have to adhere to it.”

The state letter was a response to the borough’s attempt to have the requirement waived, following strenuous objections from members of the recreation committee, who had not previously been required to file financial disclosures. They had, however, signed a borough form noting that they could be required to file such a financial disclosure, Borough Clerk Eileen Farrell said during an April 19 meeting.

“The Director’s letter to the Borough speaks for itself,” Borough Attorney Kevin Riordan’s office stated in an email. “The DLGS [Division of Local Government Services] is fully aware of the duties and responsibilities of the council in the borough form of government, and has determined that Rec should file.”

Mayor Kanitra described the outcome as “obviously not what any of us wanted to hear” and “opposite from what we had expected.” He said the borough’s expectation was that the state would waive the requirement for members of the borough recreation committee but maintain it from members of Business Improvement District [BID].

Borough Council President Doug Vitale and Recreation Committee President Lauren Schule continued to take issue with the requirement on Thursday.

“The letter sent by the borough to the state was leading and had incorrect information in it,” said Mr. Vitale. “I’m not surprised the state ruled the way they did based on the inaccuracies of the borough’s letter to them. I will continue to fight for the volunteers of the recreation committee and will work to have their names removed from this list.”

Ms. Schule said she does not agree with Mr. Riordan’s determination that the functions of the committee are the same as the functions of other recreation commissions.

“The letter gave the state the indication that we have control over hiring/firing – this is not true,” said Ms. Schule. She also said the committee does not vote on the use of important decisions regarding recreational facilities or make the decision to transform facilities, and while these decisions lie with council, the committee does make certain recommendations.

Mr. Riordan’s office stated that he and Borough Clerk Eileen Farrell sent the names of recreation committee members to the state due to their understanding that they might have to fill out financial disclosure forms.

The state then sent notification of this around April 15, which led a large group of angry recreation committee members to attend the borough council meeting on April 19. After a contentious hours-long public session, a solution was reached in which the names would be removed from the state roster and a letter would be sent asking whether or not this is the correct course of action. The council then decided to hold a special meeting for Tuesday, April 25, if the state did not return correspondence by that date.

The day of the special meeting, Mr. Riordan sent a letter to Ms. Farrell and Borough Administrator Christine Riehl, reiterating that his actions were not based on any kind of political notions and that he would be requesting that the names be removed until correspondence from the state was received.

“It is unfair for anybody to ask the clerk to put her license on the line because some have doubts about the proper interpretation of the law,” Mr. Riordan wrote. “But it is also unfair to ask the committee members to do something they feel so strongly should not be done without clear direction from the state.”

“It is therefore my advice that the Borough Clerk tell the state that the borough asks that the members of the rec committee be removed from the roster until the State of New Jersey Division of Local Government Services answers the question the borough has asked concerning the proper interpretation of the law. This solution should take care of the rec committee’s concerns, protect the town and still allow for the correct outcome for all.”

The day after that letter was sent by Mr. Riordan, the borough received the letter from the state, confirming that the recreation committee members must file financial disclosure forms, based on the function of the group.

“As noted, the rules are intended to apply to those who have the title and those who have the same responsibilities or powers that are equivalent to the titles listed,” stated the letter from state Local Finance Board Chair Jacquelyn Suárez. “Therefore, anyone serving on a committee that has the same powers as a recreation commission is required to file the FDS, regardless of the name of the entity. As your letter observes, the key is not the name, but the function.”

Mr. Vitale said Thursday that Mr. Riordan should not be determining whether or not the committee functions as a commission, saying it is “not his job.”

Ms. Schule said, “I am confident that the only reason the town received the response that they did was because the letter sent told a one-sided story from Mr. Riordan’s point of view.”

“I want to reiterate that we are not upset about the form itself, which we understand is only a few questions and not very prying,” said Ms. Schule. “What was done was illegal, unethical and instead of telling the whole story and getting an answer honestly from the state, they needed to present one side to ensure that the answer that they needed to hear was received.”