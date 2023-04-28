BRIELLE — The Brielle Public Library will welcome Venerable Bhante Sujatha, a practicing Buddhist monk of 40 years, for an author signing event for his new book, “Sitting on the Toolbox: Buddha’s Wisdom for a Joyful Life,” on Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

Tickets, which cost $20 a person, are required beforehand and include a copy of the award-winning book that can be signed at the event.

A link for purchase can be found on the library’s website, briellelibrary.com, under the “Special Events” section of the home page.

This will be the only signing event that the accredited monk will be offering for the new book.

“I am not making people Buddhists, that’s not my goal,” said Bhante Sujatha. “My goal is to make people mindful and loving … We don’t ask people to come and believe, we ask people to come and see.”

The event will start with a reading from the book and a brief background of the monk’s history and life experiences.

This will be followed by an introduction to meditation, how to follow a guided meditation and ultimately a guided meditation on how to practice self-love, what to do to create self-love inside of someone and how to send self-love out to other people in the whole world, led by Bhante Sujatha.

Bhante Sujatha said that his new book, which has received the Nautilus Award, “is like a handbook for daily meditation” that has been crafted from his own experiences and personal challenges with mindfulness.

