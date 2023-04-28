WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Committee approved and adopted their $46,884,102 municipal budget for 2023-24 at their meeting Wednesday.

The municipal tax rate for 2023-24 is .48 cents per $100 of assessed property value, which is a 0.012 percent increase from the previous year.

The average assessed value of a home in Wall Township is $489,400. This translates to a $58.73 annual increase for the average Wall Township homeowner, for a total municipal tax bill of $2,378.

The total budget increase is 2.53 percent, said Township Administrator Jeff Bertrand, mostly on account of the township hiring 3 full-time EMTs.

The amount to be raised by local taxes is $30,313,750.85, an increase of $1,155,753 from the previous year – a 3.96 percent budget increase on the tax levy.

Following a unanimous adoption of the 23-24 municipal budget, Township Attorney Sean Kean brought forth discussion of introducing an Airbnb ordinance. The proposed ordinance would following echo similar Airbnb restrictions effective in Point Beach and Borough.

The proposed ordinance would require Airbnb owners to pay and annual $250 permit fee with the town and establish rental guideline periods of 45 or 90 days to mitigate the often negative consequences of hosting short-term guests, such as partying, physical destruction and noise pollution. A drafted resolution will be brought before the committee at the next meeting.

