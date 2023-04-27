WALL TOWNSHIP — Volley for Autism was established in 2007 as a way to raise awareness for autism while fostering positive relationships among staff and students.

On Thursday, April 27, Wall Intermediate School [WIS] will host its 13th annual “Volley for Autism” in the WIS gymnasium – where students grades sixth through eighth will play volleyball against their peers and their teachers to raise funds and awareness for autism, a developmental disability that encompasses a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. Autism affects an estimated one in 36 children in the United States and over 75 million people worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The idea for hosting a school-wide event originated in 2007, when WIS seventh grade math teacher, Susan Panasuk, asked “What can we do as a whole school to raise awareness?”

Ms. Panasuk, whose son has autism, thought of the idea when her students asked what her biggest dream was.

“I [wish for] my son to be able to talk,” she replied.

From there on, the seventh grade teacher took action – laying the foundation for a fun, school-wide event that would include people of all athletic abilities.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.