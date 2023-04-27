SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Board of Education announced at its Monday night meeting that it will review Superintendent Steven LaValva’s contract on May 15 to support his transition to full-time district superintendent for the next school year.

The district is currently reviewing the resumes of 30 candidates to fill the position of principal at H.W. Mountz, according to Superintendent LaValva, who currently holds both positions.

“We are pleased at the talent interested in coming to work with us,” said Mr. LaValva.

The transition update came as the board also adopted an $8,127,745 school budget for 2023-24, which will result in no increase in school taxes for Spring Lake residents. The approval followed a presentation by Superintendent LaValva and Interim Business Administrator Joanette Femia, who gave a detailed breakdown of the spending plan.

“The budget maintains all current educational, co-curricular and athletic programs,” Mr. LaValva said.

The $8.1 million budget will include: appropriations for curriculum revision and updates in English Language Arts [ELA] and Math, a restructuring of math sequencing at the middle school level, SEL development, professional development opportunities for faculty and staff to become Google-certified, new smartboards and more faculty mentoring opportunities, among others.

Ms. Femia announced that 84.3 percent of the school’s budget is funded through the tax levy.

