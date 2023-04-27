BRADLEY BEACH — Hundreds of guests convened in Riley Park on Saturday, April 22 for Bradley Beach’s Green Fair, in recognition of the country’s 53rd Earth Day.

Residents, vendors, guests, performers and nonprofits all gathered outdoors on a picture-perfect Earth Day afternoon to make merry while simultaneously learning about sustainability, conservation and environmentalism.

Between the levity of the day’s fun and informative activities and the gravity of the real-life climate crisis, the Green Fair struck a balance of concern for the environment as well as optimism that the community is doing more than its part to combat climate change. Many of the vendors and organizations in attendance brought along programs and educational tools to teach the public about the effects of climate change, as well as the ways in which human beings can help fight it.

There were plenty of tables with activities available for youngsters and grown-ups alike, including spending time with mermaid and ocean conservation activist “Sandy Sea,” a fish-painting craft provided by the American Littoral Society, a local beekeeper with plenty of honey for sale and presentations of creative solutions to local climate issues by environmental groups.

“Kudos to Amy [Hall, Tourism Director] for putting this together,” said Councilman John Weber, who is also a member of the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ocean conservation.

