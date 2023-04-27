BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Board of Education adopted a budget of $4,447,362 at their scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 25.

Salaries constitute $2,038,498 of the roughly $4.4 million budget, by far the largest portion of the budget. Additional expenditures include $540,900 for benefits, 509,050 for high school and special education tuition.

The municipal tax rate is increasing less than half a penny, remaining at 23 cents per $100 of assessed value. Based on an average home value assessment of $1.7 million in Bay Head, that means the average homeowner will pay $89 more in school taxes in 2023.

Business administrator Christina Galvao explained that equipment and technology upgrades, like new MacBooks and tech infrastructure, would total about $68,000 when taken together, as well as $220,000 for HVAC and bathroom renovations in the school. Another addition to the school will be a $6,600 portable weather station provided for by a New Jersey Department of Education pilot grant passed at the beginning of 2023. This DOE grant is intended to be put toward climate change education in schools.

“I’m really happy we have a rate of only 23 cents,” said Board President Shannon Curtis. “I think that’s one of the lowest I’ve seen…it’s really significant for our taxpayers to know.”

The budget was then adopted by a unanimous 5-0 vote.

